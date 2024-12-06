News
South Korea defense ministry suspends three commanders involved in martial law operation
World News
2024-12-06 | 02:42
South Korea defense ministry suspends three commanders involved in martial law operation
South Korea's defense ministry said Friday it had suspended three senior commanders involved in the martial law operation that saw troops deployed to parliament.
"The Ministry of Defense has executed the separation and suspension of duties for three key position holders ... related to the current situation as of December 6," the ministry said in a statement.
AFP
World News
South Korea
Ministry of Defense
Politics
