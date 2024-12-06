South Korea defense ministry suspends three commanders involved in martial law operation

World News
2024-12-06 | 02:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Korea defense ministry suspends three commanders involved in martial law operation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Korea defense ministry suspends three commanders involved in martial law operation

South Korea's defense ministry said Friday it had suspended three senior commanders involved in the martial law operation that saw troops deployed to parliament.

"The Ministry of Defense has executed the separation and suspension of duties for three key position holders ... related to the current situation as of December 6," the ministry said in a statement.

AFP

World News

South Korea

Ministry of Defense

Politics

LBCI Next
Indonesia, Philippines agree repatriation for Filipina on death row since 2015: Minister
French presidency confirms resignation of Michel Barnier as PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:18

South Korean democracy at 'most critical moment', opposition leader tells AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-12-05

Travel ban slapped on South Korea ex-defense minister: News agency reports

LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

White House praises South Korea's 'democratic resilience' amid Yoon crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

South Korea opposition present Yoon impeachment bill to parliament

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:07

Putin to hold annual press conference December 19: Russian agencies

LBCI
World News
05:18

South Korean democracy at 'most critical moment', opposition leader tells AFP

LBCI
World News
03:01

Indonesia, Philippines agree repatriation for Filipina on death row since 2015: Minister

LBCI
World News
09:33

French presidency confirms resignation of Michel Barnier as PM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-03

Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Gaza ceasefire proposal mirrors Lebanon agreement, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Syria's army says lost control of key central city of Hama

LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two 'enemy' drones over Damascus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More