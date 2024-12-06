News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany's Scholz says 'important hurdle' overcome on Mercosur deal
World News
2024-12-06 | 07:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany's Scholz says 'important hurdle' overcome on Mercosur deal
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday hailed the conclusion of a deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur that would create the world's biggest free-trade zone.
"After more than 20 years of negotiations, the Mercosur countries and the EU have reached a political agreement. An important hurdle for the agreement has been overcome. This will create a free market for more than 700 million people along with more growth and competitiveness," Scholz said on X.
AFP
World News
Germany
South America
European Union
Olaf Scholz
Next
Israel PM links Australia synagogue arson to government 'anti-Israel sentiment'
Russian embassy in Syria urges its citizens to leave the country
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:22
EU and South America countries reach deal on Mercosur trade deal
World News
08:22
EU and South America countries reach deal on Mercosur trade deal
0
Middle East News
07:20
Germany rejects Amnesty's 'genocide' accusation against Israel
Middle East News
07:20
Germany rejects Amnesty's 'genocide' accusation against Israel
0
World News
2024-12-02
Zelensky urges Germany not to drop support for Kyiv
World News
2024-12-02
Zelensky urges Germany not to drop support for Kyiv
0
World News
2024-12-02
China's Wang urges closer ties with Germany in 'turbulent' world
World News
2024-12-02
China's Wang urges closer ties with Germany in 'turbulent' world
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:49
Russia could deploy hypersonic missiles in Belarus next year says Putin
World News
09:49
Russia could deploy hypersonic missiles in Belarus next year says Putin
0
Middle East News
08:55
Grossi says Iran uranium enrichment to levels close to bomb-making 'is increasing significantly'
Middle East News
08:55
Grossi says Iran uranium enrichment to levels close to bomb-making 'is increasing significantly'
0
World News
08:22
EU and South America countries reach deal on Mercosur trade deal
World News
08:22
EU and South America countries reach deal on Mercosur trade deal
0
World News
08:15
Nobel winner Han Kang 'shocked' by South Korea's political crisis
World News
08:15
Nobel winner Han Kang 'shocked' by South Korea's political crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-23
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
Middle East News
2024-08-23
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
0
Middle East News
08:55
Grossi says Iran uranium enrichment to levels close to bomb-making 'is increasing significantly'
Middle East News
08:55
Grossi says Iran uranium enrichment to levels close to bomb-making 'is increasing significantly'
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
At least ten killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon town, mayor tells Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
At least ten killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon town, mayor tells Reuters
0
World News
2024-09-13
Zelenskyy says will meet Biden 'this month' to present Ukraine 'victory plan'
World News
2024-09-13
Zelenskyy says will meet Biden 'this month' to present Ukraine 'victory plan'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
Lebanon News
11:30
Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
3
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
5
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
6
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:40
Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session
7
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More