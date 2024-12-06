Germany's Scholz says 'important hurdle' overcome on Mercosur deal

World News
2024-12-06 | 07:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany&#39;s Scholz says &#39;important hurdle&#39; overcome on Mercosur deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany's Scholz says 'important hurdle' overcome on Mercosur deal

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday hailed the conclusion of a deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur that would create the world's biggest free-trade zone.

"After more than 20 years of negotiations, the Mercosur countries and the EU have reached a political agreement. An important hurdle for the agreement has been overcome. This will create a free market for more than 700 million people along with more growth and competitiveness," Scholz said on X.

AFP

World News

Germany

South America

European Union

Olaf Scholz

LBCI Next
Israel PM links Australia synagogue arson to government 'anti-Israel sentiment'
Russian embassy in Syria urges its citizens to leave the country
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:22

EU and South America countries reach deal on Mercosur trade deal

LBCI
Middle East News
07:20

Germany rejects Amnesty's 'genocide' accusation against Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

Zelensky urges Germany not to drop support for Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

China's Wang urges closer ties with Germany in 'turbulent' world

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:49

Russia could deploy hypersonic missiles in Belarus next year says Putin

LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Grossi says Iran uranium enrichment to levels close to bomb-making 'is increasing significantly'

LBCI
World News
08:22

EU and South America countries reach deal on Mercosur trade deal

LBCI
World News
08:15

Nobel winner Han Kang 'shocked' by South Korea's political crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-23

Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory

LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Grossi says Iran uranium enrichment to levels close to bomb-making 'is increasing significantly'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

At least ten killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon town, mayor tells Reuters

LBCI
World News
2024-09-13

Zelenskyy says will meet Biden 'this month' to present Ukraine 'victory plan'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More