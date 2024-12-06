Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday hailed the conclusion of a deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur that would create the world's biggest free-trade zone.



"After more than 20 years of negotiations, the Mercosur countries and the EU have reached a political agreement. An important hurdle for the agreement has been overcome. This will create a free market for more than 700 million people along with more growth and competitiveness," Scholz said on X.



AFP