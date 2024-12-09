South Korean opposition accuses ruling party of 'second coup'

South Korea's opposition on Monday accused the ruling party of staging a "second coup" by clinging to power and refusing to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law.



"No matter how they try to justify it, the essence remains unchanged: this is an unlawful, unconstitutional act of a second insurrection and a second coup," Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae said, urging the ruling party to "stop it immediately."



AFP