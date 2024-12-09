Taiwan says launches 'combat readiness drills' in response to Chinese actions

World News
2024-12-09 | 00:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taiwan says launches &#39;combat readiness drills&#39; in response to Chinese actions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Taiwan says launches 'combat readiness drills' in response to Chinese actions

Taiwan said that on Monday, it launched "combat readiness drills" after detecting Chinese naval and coast guard vessels operating near the Taiwan Strait and the Western Pacific Ocean.

"In response to these actions by the PLA, the MND has initiated combat readiness drills, factoring in enemy threats, weather conditions, and tactical positioning," the defense ministry said in a statement, adding that military units on Taiwan's outlying islands "have heightened their vigilance."

AFP

World News

Taiwan

China

Drills

Combat

Pacific Ocean

LBCI Next
2024 'certain' to be hottest year on record, EU monitor says
South Korean opposition accuses ruling party of 'second coup'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:33

China vows to 'firmly defend' sovereignty as Taiwan launches drills

LBCI
World News
2024-10-21

Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a 'deterrence' effect

LBCI
World News
2024-10-13

China deploys fighter jets, warships in Taiwan military drills

LBCI
World News
00:52

Taiwan says on 'high' alert after China's military restricts airspace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:53

Russian Deputy says Moscow will 'respond strongly' if its bases in Syria are attacked

LBCI
World News
03:35

Syrian embassy in Moscow raises opposition flag: AFP

LBCI
World News
03:09

French FM says France will support political transition process in Syria

LBCI
World News
02:33

China vows to 'firmly defend' sovereignty as Taiwan launches drills

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:33

US military says it carried out airstrikes against ISIS in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
00:17

Monitor says Israel hit arms depots in Syria's east

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies

LBCI
Middle East News
02:53

Iran establishes direct channels with Syrian opposition leaders: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:37

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Middle East News
06:30

Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More