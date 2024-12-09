Russia arrests 11 employees of alleged fraudulent call centers, including an Israeli-Ukrainian

World News
2024-12-09 | 01:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia arrests 11 employees of alleged fraudulent call centers, including an Israeli-Ukrainian
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia arrests 11 employees of alleged fraudulent call centers, including an Israeli-Ukrainian

Russian news agencies reported on Monday that the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained 11 employees and the head of a network of international call centers allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities on behalf of a former Georgian defense minister.

According to Russia's RIA Novosti, the FSB stated: "The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has halted the illegal activities of an international network of call centers operating on behalf of David Kezerashvili, a former Georgian defense minister and founder of the Milton Group, who is currently hiding in London."

The Russian news agency TASS added that the detainees include the head of one call center, an Israeli of Ukrainian origin.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Arrest

Employees

Fraud

LBCI Next
South Korean justice ministry announces travel ban on President
Taiwan says on 'high' alert after China's military restricts airspace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-27

Georgia President accuses Russia of being behind election fraud

LBCI
World News
2024-09-16

Russian national arrested in US for illegally exporting drone technology to Russia

LBCI
World News
03:53

Russian Deputy says Moscow will 'respond strongly' if its bases in Syria are attacked

LBCI
Middle East News
03:25

Security of Russian military bases in Syria 'guaranteed': Deputy says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:53

Russian Deputy says Moscow will 'respond strongly' if its bases in Syria are attacked

LBCI
World News
03:35

Syrian embassy in Moscow raises opposition flag: AFP

LBCI
World News
03:09

French FM says France will support political transition process in Syria

LBCI
World News
02:33

China vows to 'firmly defend' sovereignty as Taiwan launches drills

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:33

US military says it carried out airstrikes against ISIS in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
00:17

Monitor says Israel hit arms depots in Syria's east

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies

LBCI
Middle East News
02:53

Iran establishes direct channels with Syrian opposition leaders: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:37

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Middle East News
06:30

Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More