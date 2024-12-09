Russia arrests 11 employees of alleged fraudulent call centers, including an Israeli-Ukrainian

Russian news agencies reported on Monday that the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained 11 employees and the head of a network of international call centers allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities on behalf of a former Georgian defense minister.



According to Russia's RIA Novosti, the FSB stated: "The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has halted the illegal activities of an international network of call centers operating on behalf of David Kezerashvili, a former Georgian defense minister and founder of the Milton Group, who is currently hiding in London."



The Russian news agency TASS added that the detainees include the head of one call center, an Israeli of Ukrainian origin.



Reuters