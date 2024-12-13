Russia says 'massive' strike on Ukraine a response to Kyiv's ATACMS use

2024-12-13 | 04:49
Russia says &#39;massive&#39; strike on Ukraine a response to Kyiv&#39;s ATACMS use
Russia says 'massive' strike on Ukraine a response to Kyiv's ATACMS use

Russia said Friday that it had launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy network as a response to Kyiv firing U.S.-supplied ATACMS at an airfield in southern Russia this week.

"In response to the use of American long-range weapons, a massive strike was carried out by the Russian armed forces... against critical facilities of Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure," Russia's defense ministry said in a Telegram post.

AFP

