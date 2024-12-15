Israel says it will close Dublin embassy, noting 'extreme anti-Israel policies'

World News
2024-12-15 | 09:14
High views
Israel says it will close Dublin embassy, noting &#39;extreme anti-Israel policies&#39;
Israel says it will close Dublin embassy, noting 'extreme anti-Israel policies'

Israel will close its Dublin embassy due to the "extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Sunday, citing its recognition of a Palestinian state and support for legal action against Israel.

Israel’s ambassador to Dublin was recalled following Ireland’s decision on a Palestinian state in May, Saar's statement added. Last week, Dublin announced its support for South Africa's legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of genocide.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the decision was deeply regrettable. "I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law," he said in a post on X.

"Ireland wants a two state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law."

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said in March that while it was for the World Court to decide whether genocide is being committed, he wanted to be clear that Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and what is happening in Gaza now "represents the blatant violation of international humanitarian law on a mass scale."

A statement from Israel's foreign ministry also announced the establishment of an Israeli embassy in Moldova.

Reuters
 

