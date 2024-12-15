'Definitely several hundred' killed in Mayotte cyclone: Local authority reports

The death toll from cyclone Chido's trail of destruction across Mayotte will mount to "definitely several hundred" and "perhaps a few thousand," a local authority in the French Indian Ocean territory said Sunday.



"I think there will be definitely several hundred, perhaps we will come close to a thousand or even several thousand," prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville said on broadcaster Mayotte la Premiere, after the disaster largely destroyed the shantytowns in which around one-third of the archipelago's population live, as well as cutting off electricity, water, and communications links.



AFP