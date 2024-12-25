Ease 'access to humanitarian aid' in famine-hit Sudan: Pope

2024-12-25 | 06:57
Ease &#39;access to humanitarian aid&#39; in famine-hit Sudan: Pope
Ease 'access to humanitarian aid' in famine-hit Sudan: Pope

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for easier access to humanitarian aid in Sudan, ravaged by 20 months of brutal civil war where millions are under the threat of famine.

"May the Son of the Most High sustain the efforts of the international community to facilitate access to humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Sudan and to initiate new negotiations for a ceasefire," he said in his Christmas message in Rome.


AFP
 

