Italian journalist Cecilia Sala arrested in Iran, Italy reports

2024-12-27 | 07:07
Italian journalist Cecilia Sala arrested in Iran, Italy reports
Italian journalist Cecilia Sala arrested in Iran, Italy reports

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was arrested by police in Iran's capital Tehran on Dec. 19, Italy's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters
 
 

World News

Italy

Journalist

Cecilia Sala

Iran

Azerbaijan Airlines says plane crash caused by 'external interference'
Russia says Ukraine drones were attacking Grozny as Azerbaijani plane tried to land
