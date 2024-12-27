News
Azerbaijan Airlines says plane crash caused by 'external interference'
World News
2024-12-27 | 07:30
Azerbaijan Airlines says plane crash caused by 'external interference'
Azerbaijan Airlines said on Friday that preliminary results showed that one of its planes, which crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, experienced "external physical and technical interference."
Reuters
World News
Azerbaijan
Airlines
Plane
Crash
