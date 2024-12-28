Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian plot to kill officer and a blogger

2024-12-28 | 02:46
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian plot to kill officer and a blogger
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian plot to kill officer and a blogger

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had foiled a plot by Ukraine to kill a high-ranking Russian officer and a pro-Russian war blogger with a bomb hidden in a portable music speaker.

 

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said that a Russian citizen had established contact with an officer from Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency through the Telegram messaging application.

 

On the instructions of the Ukrainian intelligence officer, the Russian citizen had then retrieved a bomb from a hiding place in Moscow, the FSB said. The bomb, equivalent to 1 1/2 kg of TNT and packed with ball bearings, was concealed in a portable music speaker, the FSB said.

 

The FSB did not name the officer or the blogger who was the plot's target. Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

Reuters

World News

Russia

Russia's Federal Security Service

Plot

Ukraine

War Blogger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
