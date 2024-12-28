EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash

The European Union's top diplomat on Saturday called for a "swift, independent" probe into the Azerbaijan Airlines crash, after the U.S. suggested the incident may have been caused by a Russian anti-aircraft missile.



"I call for a swift, independent international investigation," Kaja Kallas wrote on X, saying that reports that the crash could have been caused by Russian fire were "a stark reminder" of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was downed with a surface-to-air missile by Russia-backed rebels over eastern Ukraine in 2014.





AFP