Putin calls for 'objective and transparent' probe into Azerbaijan plane crash

World News
2024-12-28 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin calls for &#39;objective and transparent&#39; probe into Azerbaijan plane crash
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin calls for 'objective and transparent' probe into Azerbaijan plane crash

President Vladimir Putin called Saturday for an "objective and transparent" investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, which according to U.S. and Western experts was shot by Russian air defense systems.

"The Kazakh government commission tasked with investigating all the details of the incident will call on Russian, Azerbaijani and Brazilian experts... This work carried out on the Kazakhstan's territory will be objective and transparent," Putin said during a telephone call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to the Kremlin.



AFP

World News

Putin

Russia

Objective

Transparent

Probe

Investigation

Azerbaijan

Plane

Crash

LBCI Next
Venezuela probes Argentine officers as the cross-border dispute intensifies
France 'strongly condemns' Yemen rebels' strikes against Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:55

Putin tells Azerbaijan leader Russian air defense active during time of plane landing: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
08:39

Azeri leader tells Putin plane hit by 'external physical' interference over Russia: Presidency

LBCI
World News
08:23

EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash

LBCI
World News
2024-12-27

Azerbaijan Airlines says plane crash caused by 'external interference'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:47

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hits back at Slovak PM Fico as gas transit dispute deepens

LBCI
World News
08:39

Azeri leader tells Putin plane hit by 'external physical' interference over Russia: Presidency

LBCI
World News
08:23

EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash

LBCI
World News
07:55

Putin tells Azerbaijan leader Russian air defense active during time of plane landing: Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-28

Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-21

Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-19

Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-25

Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli forces claim to destroy 'Hezbollah' tunnel and offensive infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
02:59

Syrian security operations expand in southern Latakia and Baniyas: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel

LBCI
World News
03:40

Afghan Taliban forces target 'several points' in Pakistan in retaliation for airstrikes: Afghan Defense Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More