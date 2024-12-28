Putin calls for 'objective and transparent' probe into Azerbaijan plane crash

President Vladimir Putin called Saturday for an "objective and transparent" investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, which according to U.S. and Western experts was shot by Russian air defense systems.



"The Kazakh government commission tasked with investigating all the details of the incident will call on Russian, Azerbaijani and Brazilian experts... This work carried out on the Kazakhstan's territory will be objective and transparent," Putin said during a telephone call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to the Kremlin.







AFP