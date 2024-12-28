News
Putin calls for 'objective and transparent' probe into Azerbaijan plane crash
World News
2024-12-28 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin calls for 'objective and transparent' probe into Azerbaijan plane crash
President Vladimir Putin called Saturday for an "objective and transparent" investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, which according to U.S. and Western experts was shot by Russian air defense systems.
"The Kazakh government commission tasked with investigating all the details of the incident will call on Russian, Azerbaijani and Brazilian experts... This work carried out on the Kazakhstan's territory will be objective and transparent," Putin said during a telephone call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to the Kremlin.
AFP
World News
Putin
Russia
Objective
Transparent
Probe
Investigation
Azerbaijan
Plane
Crash
