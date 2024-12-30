Former US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100: US media

Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former U.S. president and Nobel peace laureate who rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation from 1977 to 1981, has died, U.S. media reported Sunday.



Carter died Sunday afternoon at his home in Plains, Georgia, The Washington Post and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing his son Chip, after nearly two years in hospice care.



AFP