South Korea officials heading to Washington for talks over US tariffs

South Korean Industry Ministry officials will travel to Washington on Wednesday for "technical discussions" with U.S. Trade Representative counterparts hoping to make progress on a potential deal over U.S. tariffs, Seoul's ministry said.



The team will seek to minimise the impact of the tariffs announced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on South Korean companies by seeking exemption from reciprocal tariffs and import duties on automobiles and steel products, the ministry said in a statement.



The visit by the industry ministry officials follows a trip to Washington by Minister Ahn Duk-geun last week and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, where the countries agreed to craft a trade package aimed at removing new U.S. tariffs that are set to take effect on July 8 after a pause.



Reuters