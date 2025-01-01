Halting Russian gas transit via Ukraine to have 'drastic' impact: Slovak PM

2025-01-01 | 04:44
Halting Russian gas transit via Ukraine to have 'drastic' impact: Slovak PM

Ukraine's decision to halt Russian gas transit to Europe via its territory will have a "drastic" impact on the European Union, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.

"Halting gas transit via Ukraine will have a drastic impact on us all in the EU but not on the Russian Federation," Fico said on Facebook.

AFP

World News

Russia

Gas

Transit

Ukraine

Slovakia

Prime Minister

