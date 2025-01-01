Suspected explosive device found in New Orleans attack: FBI

World News
2025-01-01 | 08:44
Suspected explosive device found in New Orleans attack: FBI
Suspected explosive device found in New Orleans attack: FBI

Investigators have found a suspected improvised explosive device at the scene of a deadly truck ramming in New Orleans, the FBI said Wednesday.

"We are working on confirming if this is a viable device or not," Special Agent Alethea Duncan told a news conference after the attack that killed at least 10 people.

AFP

World News

Explosive

Device

New Orleans

Attack

FBI

South Korea to send Jeju Air crash black box to US for analysis
French FM calls for inclusive Syria transition
