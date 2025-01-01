News
Suspected explosive device found in New Orleans attack: FBI
World News
2025-01-01 | 08:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Suspected explosive device found in New Orleans attack: FBI
Investigators have found a suspected improvised explosive device at the scene of a deadly truck ramming in New Orleans, the FBI said Wednesday.
"We are working on confirming if this is a viable device or not," Special Agent Alethea Duncan told a news conference after the attack that killed at least 10 people.
AFP
World News
Explosive
Device
New Orleans
Attack
FBI
South Korea to send Jeju Air crash black box to US for analysis
French FM calls for inclusive Syria transition
