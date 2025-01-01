Breakaway region in 'difficult situation' without Russian gas: Moldovan government

The government said that Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria was facing energy difficulties on Wednesday after gas deliveries through Ukraine were stopped.



"The Transnistrian region is going through a difficult situation after (local supplier) Tiraspoltransgaz cut off supplies of natural gas and heating, affecting localities and public institutions," government spokesman Daniel Voda wrote on social network Telegram, blaming Moscow and demanding that "Russian blackmail in the Transnistrian region must stop."



AFP