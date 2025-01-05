South Korea protesters rally for, against President Yoon Suk Yeol arrest as deadline looms

2025-01-05 | 01:35
3min
Thousands braved heavy snow in Seoul on Sunday to rally for and against arresting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, as South Korea's political crisis appeared headed toward another high-stakes confrontation.

With an arrest warrant against Yoon for alleged insurrection expiring at midnight (1500 GMT) on Monday, multiple groups held demonstrations near his official residence, some urging his immediate arrest and others protesting against it.

Yoon became the country's first sitting president to face arrest over his botched attempt to declare martial law on Dec. 3, which triggered political chaos engulfing Asia's fourth-largest economy and a key U.S. ally.

The conservative president was impeached by parliament and is suspended from official duties while a court decides whether to reinstate or remove him. On Friday, criminal investigators were blocked from arresting him by Yoon's presidential security service and military troops in a six-hour standoff.

Some of Sunday's protesters had gathered overnight in downtown Seoul, where temperatures fell below minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit). More than 5 cm (2 inches) of snow piled up in parts of the capital, which was under a heavy snow warning.

"We have to reestablish the foundation of our society by punishing the president who has denied the constitution," said Yang Kyung-soo, leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a major labour group that took part in the protests.

"We must bring down the criminal Yoon Suk Yeol and arrest and detain him as soon as possible."

Nearby, Yoon supporters held placards reading "We will fight for President Yoon Suk Yeol" and "Stop the Steal," a phrase popularized by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's supporters after he lost the 2020 election.

Similar rallies drew tens of thousands on Saturday, prompting police to try to disperse KCTU protesters occupying roads and disrupting traffic. Two were detained, accused of assaulting police officers, Yonhap news agency reported.

On Saturday, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which leads Yoon's criminal investigation, again asked acting President Choi Sang-mok, the finance minister, to order the security service to comply with the arrest warrant.

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

Reuters 
 

