News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korea protesters rally for, against President Yoon Suk Yeol arrest as deadline looms
World News
2025-01-05 | 01:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
South Korea protesters rally for, against President Yoon Suk Yeol arrest as deadline looms
Thousands braved heavy snow in Seoul on Sunday to rally for and against arresting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, as South Korea's political crisis appeared headed toward another high-stakes confrontation.
With an arrest warrant against Yoon for alleged insurrection expiring at midnight (1500 GMT) on Monday, multiple groups held demonstrations near his official residence, some urging his immediate arrest and others protesting against it.
Yoon became the country's first sitting president to face arrest over his botched attempt to declare martial law on Dec. 3, which triggered political chaos engulfing Asia's fourth-largest economy and a key U.S. ally.
The conservative president was impeached by parliament and is suspended from official duties while a court decides whether to reinstate or remove him. On Friday, criminal investigators were blocked from arresting him by Yoon's presidential security service and military troops in a six-hour standoff.
Some of Sunday's protesters had gathered overnight in downtown Seoul, where temperatures fell below minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit). More than 5 cm (2 inches) of snow piled up in parts of the capital, which was under a heavy snow warning.
"We have to reestablish the foundation of our society by punishing the president who has denied the constitution," said Yang Kyung-soo, leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a major labour group that took part in the protests.
"We must bring down the criminal Yoon Suk Yeol and arrest and detain him as soon as possible."
Nearby, Yoon supporters held placards reading "We will fight for President Yoon Suk Yeol" and "Stop the Steal," a phrase popularized by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's supporters after he lost the 2020 election.
Similar rallies drew tens of thousands on Saturday, prompting police to try to disperse KCTU protesters occupying roads and disrupting traffic. Two were detained, accused of assaulting police officers, Yonhap news agency reported.
On Saturday, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which leads Yoon's criminal investigation, again asked acting President Choi Sang-mok, the finance minister, to order the security service to comply with the arrest warrant.
A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment.
Reuters
World News
South Korea
Protesters
Rally
Yoon Suk Yeol
Arrest
Next
Russia's Izvestia says reporter killed in drone strike in Ukraine
Italian PM Meloni meets with Trump at his Florida resort
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-04
South Korean investigators ask acting president to clear way for Yoon's arrest
World News
2025-01-04
South Korean investigators ask acting president to clear way for Yoon's arrest
0
World News
2024-12-31
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol
World News
2024-12-31
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol
0
World News
2024-12-30
South Korea investigators request arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law
World News
2024-12-30
South Korea investigators request arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law
0
World News
2025-01-02
Jeju Air CEO banned from leaving South Korea after fatal crash
World News
2025-01-02
Jeju Air CEO banned from leaving South Korea after fatal crash
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:27
Four Russian airports reopen after suspending flights, aviation watchdog reports
World News
03:27
Four Russian airports reopen after suspending flights, aviation watchdog reports
0
World News
02:59
Russia's Izvestia says reporter killed in drone strike in Ukraine
World News
02:59
Russia's Izvestia says reporter killed in drone strike in Ukraine
0
World News
01:14
Italian PM Meloni meets with Trump at his Florida resort
World News
01:14
Italian PM Meloni meets with Trump at his Florida resort
0
World News
01:05
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four teenagers
World News
01:05
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four teenagers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Germany urges Israel to 'abandon' plan to step up Golan Heights settlement
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Germany urges Israel to 'abandon' plan to step up Golan Heights settlement
0
World News
2024-10-24
Putin meets Palestinian leader Abbas at BRICS summit
World News
2024-10-24
Putin meets Palestinian leader Abbas at BRICS summit
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
Lebanon News
07:42
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
2
Lebanon News
08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
Lebanon News
08:42
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
3
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
4
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade
5
Lebanon News
07:35
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
Lebanon News
07:35
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More