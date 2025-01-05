Russia's Izvestia says reporter killed in drone strike in Ukraine

World News
2025-01-05 | 02:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s Izvestia says reporter killed in drone strike in Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia's Izvestia says reporter killed in drone strike in Ukraine

The Russian media outlet Izvestia said on Saturday that a Ukrainian drone strike killed its reporter near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian army launched a drone strike on a civilian car carrying Izvestia's freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov," the daily reported on its Telegram channel.

"The car was located far from the line of contact."

Izvestia said the car was travelling on a highway linking Donetsk, the Russian-held main town of Donetsk region, and the city of Horlivka to the north.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, writing on her ministry's website, denounced the incident as "deliberate murder."

Zakharova described it as "another brutal crime in a series of bloody atrocities" of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government "which openly resorts to terrorist methods to eliminate its ideological opponents."

Data previously provided by the Committee to Protect Journalists counted at least 15 journalists killed since Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's RIA news agency said two of its correspondents travelling with Martemyanov were injured in the incident, along with two journalists working for a local publication in Donetsk.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Drone

Strike

Reporter

Donetsk

LBCI Next
Four Russian airports reopen after suspending flights, aviation watchdog reports
South Korea protesters rally for, against President Yoon Suk Yeol arrest as deadline looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-20

Ukraine destroys 31 Russian drones in overnight strike, Air Force says

LBCI
World News
2025-01-02

Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight

LBCI
World News
2024-12-28

Ukraine says it struck drone depot in Russia's Oryol region

LBCI
World News
2024-12-27

Russia says Ukraine drones were attacking Grozny as Azerbaijani plane tried to land

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:55

Russia says Ukraine launched 'counterattack' in Kursk region

LBCI
World News
06:08

Biden rewards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Denzel Washington

LBCI
World News
03:27

Four Russian airports reopen after suspending flights, aviation watchdog reports

LBCI
World News
01:35

South Korea protesters rally for, against President Yoon Suk Yeol arrest as deadline looms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

LBCI
World News
00:51

Malaysia 'turns back' boats carrying 300 Myanmar migrants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

US senator: Israel used US-made bomb in attack on Hezbollah leader

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More