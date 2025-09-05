EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot told AFP Friday that the EU's credibility on foreign policy was "collapsing" due to the bloc's failure to act over Israel's war in Gaza.



"It is undeniable, we are not going to bury our heads in the sand, that the European Union at this stage is not living up to its responsibilities in this enormous humanitarian crisis," Prevot said in an interview at his office in Brussels.



Belgium has said it will recognise the State of Palestine at this month's U.N. General Assembly, while unilaterally imposing new sanctions on Israel, in view of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



AFP