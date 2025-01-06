US taking steps to clear hurdles for civil nuclear partnership with Indian firms

The United States is finalizing steps to clear hurdles for civil nuclear partnership with Indian firms, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday, seeking to give fresh momentum to a landmark deal between the two countries.



Washington and New Delhi have been discussing the supply of U.S. nuclear reactors to energy-hungry India since the mid-2000s.



However, a longstanding obstacle has been the need to bring Indian liability rules in line with global norms, which require the costs of any accident to be channeled to the operator rather than the maker of a nuclear power plant.



Reuters