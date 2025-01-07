US authorizes transactions with governing institutions in Syria despite sanctions

World News
2025-01-07 | 00:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US authorizes transactions with governing institutions in Syria despite sanctions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US authorizes transactions with governing institutions in Syria despite sanctions

The U.S. on Monday issued a sanctions exemption for transactions with governing institutions in Syria for six months after the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule in an effort to ease the flow of humanitarian assistance.

The exemption, known as a general license, also allows some energy transactions and personal remittances to Syria until July 7. The action did not remove any sanctions.

Syria suffers from severe power shortages, with state-supplied electricity available just two or three hours per day in most areas. The caretaker government says it aims to provide electricity up to eight hours per day within two months.

The U.S. Treasury said the move sought "to help ensure that sanctions do not impede essential services and continuity of governance functions across Syria, including the provision of electricity, energy, water, and sanitation."

While Monday's move "authorizes transactions with governing institutions in Syria ... even if a designated individual has a leadership role in that governing institution," it does not permit any transactions involving military or intelligence agencies.

The Treasury defined Syria's governing institutions as departments, agencies and government-run public service providers - including hospitals, schools and utilities - at the federal, regional or local level, and entities involved with HTS across Syria.

It also authorizes transactions in support of the sale, supply, storage or donation of energy, including petroleum and electricity, to or within Syria.

U.S. sanctions on Assad and his associates, the Syrian government, the Central Bank of Syria and HTS remain in place, said the U.S. Treasury.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Sanctions

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
German greenhouse gas emissions fall 3% in 2024: Study shows
Death toll from quake in China's Tibet jumps to 53: State media says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

US to ease Syria aid restrictions while keeping sanctions in place, sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-24

Qatar calls for swift lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-22

Sanctions on Syria 'must be lifted as soon as possible:' Turkish FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:31

France asks citizens to avoid Iran until 'hostages' released

LBCI
World News
01:30

Three feared dead as India deploys divers, helicopters to save trapped miners

LBCI
World News
01:08

Venezuela calls Biden support for opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia 'grotesque'

LBCI
World News
00:56

German greenhouse gas emissions fall 3% in 2024: Study shows

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Civil Defense recovers bodies of five killed in Israeli attack on Khiam, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Macron condemns recent attacks in Lebanon, appeals for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-15

Israel's targeting of Hezbollah headquarters: What are the sections within Hezbollah's operations room?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More