Biden cancels Italy trip to focus on LA fires response: White House

2025-01-09 | 00:27
Biden cancels Italy trip to focus on LA fires response: White House
Biden cancels Italy trip to focus on LA fires response: White House

President Joe Biden on Wednesday canceled his upcoming trip to Italy to focus instead on the federal response to wildfires raging across Los Angeles, which have razed hundreds of homes and forced thousands to evacuate.

"After returning this evening from Los Angeles, where earlier today he had met with police, fire, and emergency personnel ... President Biden decided to cancel his upcoming trip to Italy to remain focused on directing the full federal response in the days ahead," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden had been due to travel to Italy from Thursday to Sunday, which was likely his final overseas trip as president.

AFP

