South Korea presidential security chief resigns

World News
2025-01-10 | 03:03
High views
LBCI
LBCI
South Korea presidential security chief resigns
South Korea presidential security chief resigns

South Korea's presidential security chief, who has been leading guards protecting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, resigned on Friday, the country's interim leader's office said.

"It is true," an official from the acting president's office said when asked about the reported resignation of Park Chong-jun.

AFP

