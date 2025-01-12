News
Breaking Headlines
Despite Nippon Steel, US and Japan say ties stronger than ever
2025-01-12 | 00:15
Despite Nippon Steel, US and Japan say ties stronger than ever
The foreign ministers of Japan and the United States said their countries' ties were stronger than ever on Tuesday, even after Japan's prime minister called U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to block Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel "perplexing."
Biden's move last Friday was a jolt to U.S. efforts to boost ties just as neighboring South Korea's political crisis potentially complicates a deepening trilateral relationship between Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo formed to counter China's growing military power.
Reuters
