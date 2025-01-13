Japan PM tells Biden of 'strong' concerns over blocking of steel deal

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that he told U.S. President Joe Biden "strong" concerns have been raised over the blocking of Nippon Steel's takeover of U.S. Steel, local media reported.



"I said that strong voices of concerns are being raised not just in Japan but also in the U.S. business community, and I urged (Biden) to dispel these feelings," Ishiba told reporters after a call with Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.



AFP