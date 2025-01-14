UK to sign crucial minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia

World News
2025-01-14 | 00:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK to sign crucial minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK to sign crucial minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia

Britain will sign a minerals cooperation partnership with Saudi Arabia that could help strengthen supply chains, create opportunities for British businesses and attract investment into the UK, the British government said on Tuesday.

Britain needs a secure, long-term supply of critical minerals, such as copper, lithium and nickel, which are used to make smartphones and electric cars, but are also vital to build data centers that help develop artificial intelligence systems.

On its part, Saudi Arabia, which estimates the value of its untapped mineral resources at $2.5 trillion, is aiming to become a major global hub for critical minerals trade.

For Britain, the deal will form part of a broader industrial strategy that it says will be key to both national security and its objective to boost economic growth and create jobs.

The partnership also comes as British and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) negotiators continue talks this week about a free trade agreement.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Britain

Saudi Arabia

UK

LBCI Next
Trump says will meet 'very quickly' with Putin
Impeachment trial of South Korean President Yoon begins
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-20

UK PM Keir Starmer to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE to try to secure investment: FT reports

LBCI
World News
05:59

Ukraine says hit Russian army plant in missile strike

LBCI
World News
01:20

Ukraine strikes Russia in major drone and missile attack: Russian media

LBCI
World News
14:53

Ukraine's Zelensky says discussed idea of Western troops in Ukraine with Macron

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:59

Ukraine says hit Russian army plant in missile strike

LBCI
World News
04:51

More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN

LBCI
World News
04:20

Sudan rescuers say shelling kills more than 120 in Khartoum

LBCI
World News
02:05

Donald Trump calls special counsel Jack Smith 'deranged' after report release

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

MP Najat Saliba to LBCI: Hezbollah's disarmament key to Saudi support; open to backing Joseph Aoun for presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11

Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israel accuses UN inquiry of 'anti-Israeli discrimination'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More