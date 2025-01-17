NATO: Norwegian F-35s deployed after Russian aircraft approach Polish airspace

World News
2025-01-17 | 01:00
High views
NATO: Norwegian F-35s deployed after Russian aircraft approach Polish airspace
0min
NATO: Norwegian F-35s deployed after Russian aircraft approach Polish airspace

Two Norwegian F-35s stationed in Poland were deployed on Wednesday in response to a "massive number of airborne Russian aircraft" that approached Poland's air space, NATO's air command said on Thursday.

It was the first time Norway's F-35s had been used in Polish airspace after they were sent there last December.

Reuters
 

World News

Norway

Aircraft

Russia

Attack

