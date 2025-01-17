News
NATO: Norwegian F-35s deployed after Russian aircraft approach Polish airspace
World News
2025-01-17 | 01:00
NATO: Norwegian F-35s deployed after Russian aircraft approach Polish airspace
Two Norwegian F-35s stationed in Poland were deployed on Wednesday in response to a "massive number of airborne Russian aircraft" that approached Poland's air space, NATO's air command said on Thursday.
It was the first time Norway's F-35s had been used in Polish airspace after they were sent there last December.
Reuters
8
Lebanon News
00:22
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:22
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon
