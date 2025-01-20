News
Trump tells pre-inauguration rally he'll stop border 'invasion'
World News
2025-01-20 | 00:11
Trump tells pre-inauguration rally he'll stop border 'invasion'
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump told a pre-inauguration rally Sunday on the eve of his swearing-in that he would halt an "invasion" of immigrants at the border, as he promised to fix "every single crisis" facing the nation.
"We're going to stop the invasion of our borders," he told a crowd gathered at Washington's Capital One Arena, to loud cheers.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
Speech
Pre inauguration
Immigrants
