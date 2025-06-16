Iran foreign ministry says parliament is preparing bill to leave NPT

16-06-2025 | 04:42
Iran foreign ministry says parliament is preparing bill to leave NPT
Iran foreign ministry says parliament is preparing bill to leave NPT

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that the Iranian parliament is preparing a bill to leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), adding that Tehran remains opposed to developing weapons of mass destruction.

