EU 'ready to defend' interests after Trump tariff vow

The European Union stands "ready" to defend its interests, the bloc's economy commissioner said Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump promised a policy of tariffs and taxes on other countries in his inaugural address.



"If there is a need to defend Europe's economic interests, we are ready to do so," Valdis Dombrovskis said when asked about the threat by Trump -- who so far has stopped short of announcing immediate new tariffs on U.S. trading partners.



AFP