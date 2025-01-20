Syria's de facto leader congratulates Trump, looks to improve relations

2025-01-20 | 16:53
Syria's de facto leader congratulates Trump, looks to improve relations
Syria's de facto leader congratulates Trump, looks to improve relations

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration in a statement on Monday, saying he is looking forward to improving relations between the two countries.

"We are confident that he is the leader to bring peace to the Middle East and restore stability to the region," he said.

Reuters
 

