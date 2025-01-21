Palestinian Authority accuses Trump of inciting Israeli settler violence

2025-01-21 | 04:37
Palestinian Authority accuses Trump of inciting Israeli settler violence
Palestinian Authority accuses Trump of inciting Israeli settler violence

The Palestinian Authority said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's lifting of sanctions on Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank would incite violence against Palestinians.

"Lifting sanctions on extremist settlers encourages them to commit more crimes against our people," the Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement, pointing to recent atttacks by Israeli settlers throughout the West Bank that left 21 injured.

AFP
 

