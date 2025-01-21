EU voices 'concerns' over Trump move to withdraw from WHO

2025-01-21 | 06:33
EU voices 'concerns' over Trump move to withdraw from WHO
0min
EU voices 'concerns' over Trump move to withdraw from WHO

The European Commission voiced "concerns" Tuesday at Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), warning it could undermine the response to future pandemics.

"If we want to be resilient to global health threats, we need to have global cooperation," commission spokeswoman Eva Hrncirova told reporters. "We trust that the U.S. administration will consider all this ahead of the formal withdrawal."


AFP
 

