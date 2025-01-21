News
EU voices 'concerns' over Trump move to withdraw from WHO
World News
2025-01-21 | 06:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU voices 'concerns' over Trump move to withdraw from WHO
The European Commission voiced "concerns" Tuesday at Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), warning it could undermine the response to future pandemics.
"If we want to be resilient to global health threats, we need to have global cooperation," commission spokeswoman Eva Hrncirova told reporters. "We trust that the U.S. administration will consider all this ahead of the formal withdrawal."
AFP
World News
EU
Concerns
US
Trump
WHO
