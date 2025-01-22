UN chief urges civilian protection as Colombia fighting rages

World News
2025-01-22 | 01:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief urges civilian protection as Colombia fighting rages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief urges civilian protection as Colombia fighting rages

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for Colombian civilians to be protected amid a sudden surge in fighting between armed leftist groups in the country's northeast.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the recent violence in the Catatumbo region of Colombia," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that Guterres "calls for an immediate cessation of acts of violence against the civilian population."

AFP
 

World News

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

Colombia

Stephane Dujarric

LBCI Next
Gold climbs to 11-week peak on Trump policy jitters, soft dollar
Trump stirs tariff pot with threats on EU, Feb 1 China deadline
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to arrive in Beirut for talks

LBCI
World News
2024-11-23

Colombian President to Al Jazeera: If Netanyahu and his defense minister visit Colombia, we will arrest them

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:27

Panama Canal was 'not a gift' from US, president says

LBCI
World News
03:54

EU needs new defense agreement with 'key partner' UK: Kallas says

LBCI
World News
02:53

US govt workers in diversity jobs to be put on leave: White House spokeswoman says

LBCI
World News
02:21

China vows to defend 'national interests' after Trump tariff threat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-10

Syria defense research center destroyed after strikes: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

At least two explosions heard in Syria's Damascus: Witnesses tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-16

PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

PM-designate Nawaf Salam discusses progress on cabinet formation with Lebanon's president, says negotiations ongoing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38

Israeli Chief of Staff resigns over October 7 'failure': Statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More