EU chief calls for defense 'surge,' says 'time of illusions' over

11-03-2025 | 04:35
EU chief calls for defense 'surge,' says 'time of illusions' over
EU chief calls for defense 'surge,' says 'time of illusions' over

On Tuesday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called for a "surge" in European defense spending, as the 27-nation bloc faces an aggressive Russia and faltering U.S. support.

"The time of illusions is now over. Europe is called to take greater charge of its defense," the European Commission president told the EU parliament in Strasbourg. "We need a surge in European defense. And we need it now."

AFP
 

