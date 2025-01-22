Panama Canal was 'not a gift' from US, president says

The Panama Canal was not a gift from the United States, President Jose Raul Mulino said Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to take it "back."



"We reject in its entirety everything that Mr. Trump has said. First because it is false and second because the Panama Canal belongs to Panama and will continue to belong to Panama. The Panama Canal was not a concession or a gift from the United States," Mulino said during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



AFP