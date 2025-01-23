Kremlin says nothing new in Trump's comments on Ukraine conflict

2025-01-23 | 04:43

Kremlin says nothing new in Trump's comments on Ukraine conflict

The Kremlin said Thursday it saw nothing new in U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remarks on the Ukraine conflict, adding that Moscow was ready for "mutually respectful" dialogue with Washington.

"We do not see any particularly new elements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about Trump's threat of new sanctions if Russia does not halt its almost three-year offensive. Moscow was "ready for mutually respectful dialogue," he added.

