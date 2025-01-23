News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Irish parliament backs Micheal Martin as new prime minister
World News
2025-01-23 | 09:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Irish parliament backs Micheal Martin as new prime minister
The Irish parliament on Thursday backed Micheal Martin to become the country’s next taoiseach or prime minister.
Irish parliamentarians voted 95 to 76 in support of the nomination of the Fianna Fail leader, one day after a chaotic row disrupted the process and resulted in the suspension of the Dail.
AFP
World News
Irish
Parliament
Micheal Martin
Prime Minister
Ireland
Next
South Korean investigators recommend Yoon be charged with insurrection, abuse of power
France expresses concern over Israeli military operation in Jenin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-20
MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister
Lebanon News
2025-01-20
MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
MP Adib Abdel Massih confirms intentions to run in 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
MP Adib Abdel Massih confirms intentions to run in 2026 parliamentary elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:44
Germany working hard to deport more criminals to Afghanistan: Interior minister
World News
08:44
Germany working hard to deport more criminals to Afghanistan: Interior minister
0
World News
08:25
Ukraine says Trump's sanctions threat sends 'strong signal' to Russia
World News
08:25
Ukraine says Trump's sanctions threat sends 'strong signal' to Russia
0
World News
07:59
Michael Bloomberg steps in to help fund UN climate body after Trump withdrawal
World News
07:59
Michael Bloomberg steps in to help fund UN climate body after Trump withdrawal
0
World News
07:19
US judge to hear states' bid to block Trump birthright citizenship order
World News
07:19
US judge to hear states' bid to block Trump birthright citizenship order
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:16
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
02:16
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
0
Lebanon News
10:27
Saudi FM from Baabda: Saudi Arabia supports Lebanon, stresses full implementation of ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
10:27
Saudi FM from Baabda: Saudi Arabia supports Lebanon, stresses full implementation of ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid
0
Lebanon News
07:40
Speaker Berri meets US General Jasper Jeffers to discuss Israeli withdrawal and ceasefire violations
Lebanon News
07:40
Speaker Berri meets US General Jasper Jeffers to discuss Israeli withdrawal and ceasefire violations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:11
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
05:11
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
2
Lebanon News
04:30
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
Lebanon News
04:30
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: Over 450,000 Syrians returned to their homes; political solution needed for Palestinian refugees
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
4
Lebanon News
02:16
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
02:16
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
6
Lebanon News
08:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
Lebanon News
08:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
7
Lebanon News
13:07
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
Lebanon News
13:07
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
8
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: Criticizes government formation efforts and calls for early elections
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: Criticizes government formation efforts and calls for early elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More