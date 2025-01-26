Polls open in Belarus presidential election: AFP journalist

Polls opened in Belarus on Sunday for a presidential election, with longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko expected to cruise to victory for a seventh term without any viable opposition candidates.



Voters started entering polling stations at 8:00 am (0500 GMT) for Minsk's first presidential vote since Lukashenko suppressed mass protests against his rule in 2020 and allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine in 2022.



AFP