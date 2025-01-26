News
Lukashenko says 'no regrets' on letting Russia use Belarus territory to invade Ukraine
World News
26-01-2025 | 07:56
Lukashenko says 'no regrets' on letting Russia use Belarus territory to invade Ukraine
Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko said Sunday he had "no regrets" about allowing Russia in 2022 to use his territory to invade Ukraine.
Asked by AFP if he regretted letting Russian troops station on his territory before entering Ukraine from the north in 2022, given the death toll of the three-year war, he said: "I do not regret anything."
AFP
World News
Belarus
President
Russia
Invasion
Ukraine
Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office
Donald Trump says first international trip could be to Saudi Arabia or Britain
