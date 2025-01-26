Lukashenko says 'no regrets' on letting Russia use Belarus territory to invade Ukraine

World News
26-01-2025 | 07:56
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lukashenko says &#39;no regrets&#39; on letting Russia use Belarus territory to invade Ukraine
Lukashenko says 'no regrets' on letting Russia use Belarus territory to invade Ukraine

Belarusian autocrat Alexander Lukashenko said Sunday he had "no regrets" about allowing Russia in 2022 to use his territory to invade Ukraine.

Asked by AFP if he regretted letting Russian troops station on his territory before entering Ukraine from the north in 2022, given the death toll of the three-year war, he said: "I do not regret anything."

AFP

World News

Belarus

President

Russia

Invasion

Ukraine

