UN Security Council condemns 'flagrant disregard' for sovereignty in DR Congo

The U.N. Security Council on Sunday denounced the "flagrant disregard" for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), demanding the withdrawal of "external forces" without explicitly naming them.



The Council "condemned the ongoing flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC, including the unauthorized presence in the Eastern DRC of external forces as reported by the Group of Experts and demanded that these forces withdraw immediately," it said in a statement Sunday evening, referencing a U.N. expert report that criticized the presence of Rwandan forces and their support for the M23 armed group fighting the Congolese army.



AFP