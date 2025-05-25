Iran summons French diplomat over minister's Cannes remarks

Iran summoned the French charge d'affaires in Tehran Sunday over "insulting" comments by France's foreign minister after an Iranian film's victory at the Cannes Film Festival, state media reported.



"Following the insulting remarks and unfounded allegations by the French Minister..., the charge d'affaires of that country in Tehran has been summoned to the ministry," state news agency IRNA reported.



Jean-Noel Barrot had called dissident filmmaker Jafar Panahi's Palme d'Or victory "a gesture of resistance against the Iranian regime's oppression."



AFP