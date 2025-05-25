Iran summons French diplomat over minister's Cannes remarks

Middle East News
25-05-2025 | 13:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran summons French diplomat over minister&#39;s Cannes remarks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran summons French diplomat over minister's Cannes remarks

Iran summoned the French charge d'affaires in Tehran Sunday over "insulting" comments by France's foreign minister after an Iranian film's victory at the Cannes Film Festival, state media reported.

"Following the insulting remarks and unfounded allegations by the French Minister..., the charge d'affaires of that country in Tehran has been summoned to the ministry," state news agency IRNA reported. 

Jean-Noel Barrot had called dissident filmmaker Jafar Panahi's Palme d'Or victory "a gesture of resistance against the Iranian regime's oppression."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

France

Tehran

Cannes Film Festival

LBCI Next
Syria to help locate missing Americans: US envoy
US envoy meets Syria's leader after lifting of sanctions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-04

Iran summons Turkey's ambassador following Ankara's warning regarding Syria

LBCI
World News
2025-03-04

EU must reach 'balanced deal' with US over tariffs: French Economy Minister

LBCI
World News
2025-04-01

Russian diplomat warns against 'catastrophic' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:37

Two Red Cross workers killed in Gaza strike: ICRC

LBCI
Middle East News
04:07

Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem as army intercepts missile from Yemen

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:52

Iraq's first-ever director at Cannes Festival wins best feature debut

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

Syria to help locate missing Americans: US envoy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-15

Trump says Gulf tour could raise up to $4 trillion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanon's Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli drone drops sound bomb near southern Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More