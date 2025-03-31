Europe must move towards 'independence' as Trump presses trade war: ECB chief says

31-03-2025 | 03:35
Europe must move towards &#39;independence&#39; as Trump presses trade war: ECB chief says
Europe must move towards 'independence' as Trump presses trade war: ECB chief says

On Monday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that Europe should move towards economic independence as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to unleash a new wave of tariffs.

"He calls it 'Liberation Day' in the United States. I see it as a moment when we must collectively decide to take greater control of our destiny, and I think it is a step towards independence," Lagarde told France Inter radio.

AFP

