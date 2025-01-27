Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about setting up a possible Putin-Trump meeting

The Kremlin said on Monday it had yet to receive any signals from the United States about arranging a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump but remained ready to organize such an encounter.



"So far, we have not received any signals from the Americans," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.



"(Russia's) readiness (for a meeting) remains, and the same readiness, as far as we have heard, remains on the American side. A certain amount of time is required (to set something up)," he said.



Putin said on Friday that he and Trump should meet to discuss the Ukraine war and energy prices, issues that the U.S. president highlighted in the first days of his new administration.



Trump, who took office last week, has also said that he wants to meet Putin and that he wants to end the war, which he has cast as "ridiculous."



Reuters