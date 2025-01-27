Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about setting up a possible Putin-Trump meeting

World News
27-01-2025 | 04:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about setting up a possible Putin-Trump meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about setting up a possible Putin-Trump meeting

The Kremlin said on Monday it had yet to receive any signals from the United States about arranging a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump but remained ready to organize such an encounter.

"So far, we have not received any signals from the Americans," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"(Russia's) readiness (for a meeting) remains, and the same readiness, as far as we have heard, remains on the American side. A certain amount of time is required (to set something up)," he said.

Putin said on Friday that he and Trump should meet to discuss the Ukraine war and energy prices, issues that the U.S. president highlighted in the first days of his new administration.

Trump, who took office last week, has also said that he wants to meet Putin and that he wants to end the war, which he has cast as "ridiculous."

Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin

Meeting

LBCI Next
Putin hails Soviet army for ending 'total evil' of Auschwitz
PM Netanyahu set to visit Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon and potential deal: Amal Shehadeh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Donald Trump says first international trip could be to Saudi Arabia or Britain

LBCI
World News
2025-01-24

Kremlin says Putin ready to talk to Trump and is waiting for word from Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief

LBCI
World News
2025-01-23

Kremlin says nothing new in Trump's comments on Ukraine conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:51

"Just bread and tea:" WFP says aid cuts to Afghanistan leave millions hungry this winter

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Netanyahu plans to meet Trump at White House next week

LBCI
World News
07:15

Ukraine's air force says it downed 57 Russian drones launched overnight, infrastructure hit

LBCI
World News
07:03

DR Congo government wants to 'avoid carnage' in Goma

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

Israeli minister reportedly set to resign as Gaza deal approval faces delays

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

Lebanon’s education chief confirms to LBCI: School year begins November 4 with flexible plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

French presidency: Macron calls on Netanyahu to withdraw remaining Israeli forces from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Details on the list of towns in South Lebanon as Lebanese Army deployed and Israeli forces withdrew

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More