Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say
World News
28-01-2025 | 01:45
Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say
An overnight Russian air attack injured four people, set a private business on fire and damaged several houses in Kharkiv, a city that has been under intermittent Russian fire since the start of the war, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.
A 62-year-old woman was hospitalised and a 66-year-old man was injured when debris from a destroyed Russian drone fell, damaging several houses in the Kharkiv district that includes and surrounds the city of Kharkiv, regional governor said.
Emergency services were called soon after midnight to a private business that caught fire in Kharkiv in result of a Russian drone attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on his Telegram messaging app.
Ukraine's state emergency service said the fire engulfed production facilities. Two people suffered acute stress reactions, including a child, the emergency service said.
It was not immediately clear what facility was burning. Video footage showed massive flames coming from what looked like an industrial building.
There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the nearly three-year war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.
Two women and two men were also injured in Russian attacks on the region of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, the governor of the region, Ivan Fedorov, said on Telegram. Russia launched 362 strikes on settlements in the region over the past day, he said.
who has shown renewed interest in controlling Greenland, the semi-autonomous Danish territory and strategically important island.
Russia also launched drone attacks on the Black Sea port of Odesa, damaging several residential buildings and cars. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries, the mayor of the city said on Telegram.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Attack
