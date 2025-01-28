Dead bodies were scattered in the streets of Goma and hospitals were overwhelmed with patients with gunshot and shrapnel wounds, a day after Rwanda-backed rebels marched into the biggest city in eastern Congo, U.N. and other aid agencies said Tuesday.



The M23 rebels entered Goma on Monday in a major escalation of a three-decade conflict. They were continuing to face pockets of resistance from the army and their backers.



On Tuesday, small arms fire and mortar fire continued in the streets, where many dead bodies could be seen, said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA), citing reports from staff in the city.



"The humanitarian situation in and around Goma remains extremely worrying," Laerke told a Geneva briefing. "Hospitals in Goma are reportedly overwhelmed, struggling to manage the influx of wounded people," he added. He said there were also reports of rapes by fighters.







Reuters