News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Congo's Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets: UN agencies
World News
28-01-2025 | 06:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Congo's Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets: UN agencies
Dead bodies were scattered in the streets of Goma and hospitals were overwhelmed with patients with gunshot and shrapnel wounds, a day after Rwanda-backed rebels marched into the biggest city in eastern Congo, U.N. and other aid agencies said Tuesday.
The M23 rebels entered Goma on Monday in a major escalation of a three-decade conflict. They were continuing to face pockets of resistance from the army and their backers.
On Tuesday, small arms fire and mortar fire continued in the streets, where many dead bodies could be seen, said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA), citing reports from staff in the city.
"The humanitarian situation in and around Goma remains extremely worrying," Laerke told a Geneva briefing. "Hospitals in Goma are reportedly overwhelmed, struggling to manage the influx of wounded people," he added. He said there were also reports of rapes by fighters.
Reuters
World News
Congo
Goma
Hospitals
Wounded
Dead
Bodies
Streets
UN
Agencies
Next
France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo 'unacceptable'
Lab holding Ebola in DRC's Goma at risk amid fighting: Red Cross says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:00
France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo 'unacceptable'
World News
07:00
France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo 'unacceptable'
0
World News
05:20
UN says food assistance halted around DRC's war-torn Goma
World News
05:20
UN says food assistance halted around DRC's war-torn Goma
0
Lebanon News
11:26
Gunfire targets Islamic Risala Scout Association team recovering bodies in Kfara
Lebanon News
11:26
Gunfire targets Islamic Risala Scout Association team recovering bodies in Kfara
0
World News
2025-01-27
DR Congo government wants to 'avoid carnage' in Goma
World News
2025-01-27
DR Congo government wants to 'avoid carnage' in Goma
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:00
France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo 'unacceptable'
World News
07:00
France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo 'unacceptable'
0
World News
06:09
Lab holding Ebola in DRC's Goma at risk amid fighting: Red Cross says
World News
06:09
Lab holding Ebola in DRC's Goma at risk amid fighting: Red Cross says
0
World News
06:02
Germany in deep economic crisis, lobby group claims
World News
06:02
Germany in deep economic crisis, lobby group claims
0
World News
05:40
Russian delegation arrives in Syria: State media
World News
05:40
Russian delegation arrives in Syria: State media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
MP Jamil Al Sayyed says will vote for Mikati as PM if votes are tied
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
MP Jamil Al Sayyed says will vote for Mikati as PM if votes are tied
0
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Iraqi officials say two border guards killed by PKK fire
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Iraqi officials say two border guards killed by PKK fire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20
Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20
Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be 'unacceptable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be 'unacceptable'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
4
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
7
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
8
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More