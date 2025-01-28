France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo 'unacceptable'

World News
28-01-2025 | 07:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo &#39;unacceptable&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo 'unacceptable'

France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that an attack by protesters against the French embassy in DR Congo's capital Kinshasa was "unacceptable."

Jean-Noel Barrot said on X that the attack had caused a fire, which he said was now under control, after the embassies of Rwanda, France, Belgium, and the United States were all targeted, with smoke billowing above the French embassy building.

AFP
 

World News

France

Attack

France

DR Congo

Kinshasa

Jean-Noel Barrot

Congo's Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets: UN agencies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

France says offensive on DR Congo's Goma 'must stop'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19

France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-27

France says EU will lift some sanctions on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:27

Congo's Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets: UN agencies

LBCI
World News
06:09

Lab holding Ebola in DRC's Goma at risk amid fighting: Red Cross says

LBCI
World News
06:02

Germany in deep economic crisis, lobby group claims

LBCI
World News
05:40

Russian delegation arrives in Syria: State media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

MP Jamil Al Sayyed says will vote for Mikati as PM if votes are tied

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-24

Iraqi officials say two border guards killed by PKK fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20

Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19

France says any forced displacement of Gazans would be 'unacceptable'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More